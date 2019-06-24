* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lindsay Parks Pieper is associate professor of sport management at the University of Lynchburg and author of "Sex Testing: Gender Policing in Women's Sports." Tate Royer is a University of Lynchburg graduate and four-year-member of the Lynchburg varsity soccer team. They wrote this for The Washington Post.