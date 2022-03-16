Commentary: What more can the West do to help Ukraine?

On March 8, the United States banned the import of Russian oil and gas, the latest in a slew of sanctions imposed on Russia since the invasion. But from Kyiv to the halls of Congress, people are urging that the West do more. So what more can and should be done?

The categories of options, in rough order of least to most controversial, include diplomatic, humanitarian, economic, military support and direct military action.

Diplomatic efforts should continue. Chances for success in direct talks with Russia may be low, but the cost of pursuing them is too. A greater U.S. focus is persuading China to press Russia for peace, and rightly so. This war isn’t in China’s interest either. Though China hasn’t sanctioned or condemned Russia, Putin’s violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty doesn’t sit well with President Xi Jinping, and financial sanctions and export controls are complicating for any country that trades with both Russia and the West.

Humanitarian assistance has little impact on the war but is essential to minimize suffering. In addition to financial support to humanitarian organizations and the countries receiving the most refugees, the West should facilitate refugee travel elsewhere, through visa-free travel or expedited visa services, particularly where refugees have family support.

Economic efforts thus far have been historic. The U.S., European Union, Canada, and others have imposed the most comprehensive and consequential sanctions the world has ever seen, including sanctioning the Central Bank of Russia to prevent Vladimir Putin’s government from accessing most of its $630 billion in foreign currency reserves. These efforts are tanking the Russian economy. While this could reinforce Putin’s message at home that the West is out to destroy the Russian people, the cost will undoubtedly impede his war effort. Wars aren’t cheap, after all.

But more can be done with sanctions, too. The U.S. embargo on Russian oil and gas is the first time America has acted out of line with EU allies since the war began. Germany remains opposed to an energy embargo because it is far more dependent on Russia for gas. But with energy accounting for nearly 40% of Russia’s federal budget revenue, cutting off this source of income would strike a further blow to Russia’s ability to continue the war. The U.S. should continue to press the EU to join this effort and help Germany backfill its energy needs.

While sanctions make it harder for Russia to pay for the war, military assistance helps raise the cost of continuing it. The Ukrainian military and its civilian volunteers have proven formidable but need help to drag this out beyond Russia’s capacity.

More than a dozen countries have provided or agreed to provide lethal assistance to Ukrainian forces. The European Union will provide about $500 million in lethal arms, a first for the EU. The U.S. has announced an additional $350 million in military aid, with new legislation promising a further $3 billion in new weapons. The provision of thousands of antitank weapons has helped the Ukrainians keep up the fight and stalled Russian efforts to subdue cities like Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has specifically asked NATO countries to provide additional fighter jets, but this invites both logistical and practical issues that suggest the reward might not be worth the risk. Russia would undoubtedly view that as an escalation of NATO’s participation in the war, which is why Poland has resisted providing its aircraft directly.

It is also unclear how effective this risky resource would be. Many Ukrainian aircraft are already being shot down. If Ukraine had even more airpower, Russia would likely respond by taking out airfields and maintenance facilities. This would render additional aircraft useless unless NATO countries were willing to base and service them in NATO territory. This is something they are unlikely to do if they still aim to stay out of the war. At this stage, other munitions likely remain a better bet.

Calls for NATO to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine, or parts of it, have proven the most contentious question in public discourse, but NATO leaders have remained of one voice against it so far. A no-fly zone might sound benign and feel essential, but it would put NATO pilots and jets in direct conflict with Russian pilots and jets over Ukrainian territory, likely leading to NATO forces shooting Russian forces down, thus spurring the direct war NATO is seeking to avoid. The greatest fear is surely nuclear conflict, but even conventional warfare between NATO and Russia becomes World War III. As bad as this war is now, expanding it would be worse.

The fundamental interest of the U.S. and our allies is to protect our direct national interests and prevent war from coming home. Undoubtedly, Russia’s war in Ukraine presents a threat to interests we have in our integrated global economy, international norms undergirding peace and the very concept of democracy. But any government must first look out for the direct security of its citizens. When considering what further actions the U.S. and our allies should take, it helps to keep that imperative in mind.

Elizabeth Shackelford is a senior fellow on U.S. foreign policy with the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. She was previously a U.S. diplomat and is author of “The Dissent Channel: American Diplomacy in a Dishonest Age.” Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.