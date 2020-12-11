Competing interests complicate Biden's Cabinet choices

At the same time, he appears to be on his way to meeting their demands and his promises.

On Monday, he named the Hispanic attorney general of California as secretary of health and human services; his earlier appointees included a Cuban-born secretary of homeland security and a retired African American diplomat as ambassador to the United Nations.

And his transition passed the word that Biden has picked retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as the first Black secretary of defense. That added diversity to the top Cabinet posts, which already included a white man, Secretary of State-designate Antony Blinken, and a white woman, Secretary of the Treasury-designate Janet Yellen.

More than for any Republican, Democratic presidents need to balance an array of competing ideological and racial interests to reflect their party’s greater diversity. Biden also needs to consider the fact that the Senate that will confirm his top choices will be narrowly divided, whichever party wins the majority in next month’s Georgia Senate runoffs.

Already, one of his choices, former Hillary Clinton adviser Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget, has angered both Democratic progressives and some Republicans. Some Republicans questioned the health credentials of Xavier Becerra, Biden’s Health and Human Services choice.