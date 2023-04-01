This 1970-74 ABC family sitcom was loosely based the real-life musical family The Cowsills, a popular late 1960s and early 1970s rock ‘n’ roll band. 1960 Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Shirley Jones (for the film “Elmer Gantry”) plays Shirley Partridge, a widow raising five children that range from elementary and high school ages.

Her real-life stepson, David Cassidy, plays the oldest son Keith. In 1969, Cassidy made his musical Broadway debut performance “The Fig Leaves are Falling.” That year, he also appeared in various television roles on “Adam-12,” “Bonanza,” “Medical Center,” and “Marcus Welby, M.D.”

In 1970, David Cassidy demonstrated his singing ability to the ABC Studio producers and landed the lead role of Keith Partridge. 17-year-old former model, Susan Dey, plays his younger sister Laurie.

Danny Bonaduce, Suzanne Crough, and Jeremy Gellbwaks play the youngest children — Danny, Tracy, and Chris. Former “Laugh-In” star David Madden plays the Partridge Family band manager Reuben Kincaid.

In the pilot episode, widow Shirley Partridge lives in San Pueblo, Calif., 40 miles away from Napa County and works as a bank teller to support her family. When the Partridge children ask their mother to sing with them inside the garage, the band forms.

Keith Partridge is the lead singer and strum the guitar. His mother, Shirley, plays keyboard and backup vocals. Laurie plays either the piano or Hammond organ and harmonizes. Danny is on brass guitar and sings. Chris is on the drums and Tracy plays the tambourine.

Danny and Tracy take the recording to Reuben Kincaid, a band manager. After various attempts to get Kincaid to listen to the Partridge family recording, they succeed.

After that, the musical band acquire a 1957 Chevrolet bus and paint it with Mondrian-inspired patterns and drive their way into the next four seasons of television episodes for your viewing pleasures.

In the first season, Jeremy Gelbwaks caused much havoc on the set. He had a personality conflict with every cast member and producers. David Cassidy and Danny Bonaduce both didn’t get along with Gelbwaks. When the Gelbwaks family moved away at the end of the first season, Brian Forster replaced the younger boy as Chris Partridge.

Now, your Couch Guru has some tidbit for you. Shirley Jones and David Cassidy were the only vocals used from the cast members. Susan Dey, Suzanne Crough, Jeremy Gelbwaks and then later Brian Forster all lip-sync their singing parts. Studio session musicians performed the actual songs.

David Cassidy grew tired of his wholesome squeaky television image. In May of 1972, Cassidy posed nude on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. The Anne Leibovitz photo was cropped from his upper chest down to the starting point of his pubic hairs.

In the Rolling Stone article, he was mentioned that he was riding in New York in the back of a car stoned and drunk. The cover photo caused much controversy with the ABC producers. Cassidy had a moral clause in his television contract with the network that prohibited him from any form of immoral or indecent behavior. Nevertheless, no legal action was taken against him.

That same year, The Partridge Family’s pop single, “ I Think I Love You,” became a hit. David Cassidy embarked on a solo music career. He re-released The Association’s song, “Cherish” and put it on the single record cover. On the flip side was Cassidy’s song, “Rock Me Baby.”

During the television series run, Cassidy produced five solo albums. Though he wanted to reach a Mick Jagger-type status, he was mostly considered a teen idol by his fans.

His American concerts were fully packed and sold out. He also was well received in Canada, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom and Australia.

By the fourth and final season, 4-year-old moppet head Ricky Segall joined the the cast as next-door neighbor Ricky Stevens. He sang a few cutesy but forgettable songs.

While still filming The Partridge Family, David Cassidy was haunted by one ugly event. On May 26, 1974, a gate stampede at his concert in London’s White City stadium caused 800 people to be injured, thirty persons were hospitalized, and 14-year-old girl Bernadette Whelan died four days later. After the news, Cassidy quit the hit television show and concert tour altogether.

From the 1970s family musical sitcom came the CBS Hanna-Barbera Saturday 1974-75 morning cartoon, Partridge Family 2200 A.D. Shirley Jones and David Cassidy’s voice were not used with their animated characters. Also, Susan Dey and Dave Madden had very little involvement with the cartoon.

In reruns, Partridge Family 2200 A.D. was repackaged under the new title The Partridge Family in Outer Space in the 1977-78 anthology cartoon Fred Flintstone and Friends.