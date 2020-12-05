Democrats' new agenda is to aid the affluent

In the tax law they enacted at the end of 2017, Republicans capped the deduction for state and local taxes at $10,000 — a change they knew would mostly hurt affluent residents of high-tax jurisdictions politically dominated by Democrats. Ever since, Democrats have wanted to get rid of the cap. The Tax Policy Center has estimated that following that course would, on average, raise after-tax income for the top fifth of U.S. households by nearly 1% while having no detectable effect on the bottom three-fifths.

Biden would claw back some of these gains by raising taxes. But he has repeatedly vowed that tax increases would affect only those households making more than $400,000 a year, which is to say the top 1.8% of all households. Obama, by contrast, used $250,000 as his dividing line. Even after accounting for inflation, Biden would exempt more affluent households. If Democrats stuck with a static definition of “the rich,” it would expose more and more of their own voters to tax increases. So they are defining it upward.