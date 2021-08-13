Democrats should ignore Newsom's request to skip the second recall question

But this is a different era and a very different situation.

Back then, Democratic Gov. Gray Davis was much more unpopular than Newsom is now, and was recalled. Democratic Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante became a replacement candidate and confused some voters — at least Davis believed so. This time, there's no major Democrat on the replacement ballot.

Moreover, no current Republican candidate comes close to matching the excitement over Arnold Schwarzenegger's election as governor in 2003. And Democrats are much stronger now.

"It may be good politics, but I don't think it's good public policy," says Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor who teaches election law, referring to Newsom's requested boycott of the replacement question.

"If we're going to have anything close to representative democracy we want as many people as possible weighing in. To tell people not to vote is to tell them not to have a say in who the next governor might be."

Levinson speculates Newsom may be trying to keep the turnout low for replacement candidates so he can argue later that they had poor support.

"It would be a good talking point for the next election," she says — when Newsom runs again in 2022, regardless of whether he wins or loses on Sept. 14.