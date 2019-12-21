It is a truth grimly acknowledged by veterans of armed combat that soldiers under fire, like infants and incontinent nursing home residents, are sometimes helpless to control their bodily functions.
That is the inglorious phenomenon viewers witnessed Wednesday night when a president under siege fouled himself in a spasmodic outburst of indecency, lashing out on live television against a deceased Michigan congressman and his still-grieving widow.
Understanding his supporters' seemingly unimpeachable loyalty to Trump requires an awareness of how his humor operates.
Donald Trump had steeled himself for the inevitability of impeachment, making sure that he would be surrounded by worshipful supporters when the hour of his humiliation struck. He rallied his flock in the congressional district represented by U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, the renegade Republican who renounced his party and risked his reelection to stand with Trump's congressional accusers.
But when news alerts confirmed the worst, Trump vented his spleen not on the principled Amash but on the late John Dingell and his wife, Debbie, who succeeded her husband after he completed a record 59-year career in the U.S. House of Representatives.
REGRESSING TO THE MEAN
Heaping calumny on the recently departed is hardly a new look for Trump, whose campaign to defame Republican rival John McCain has only intensified since the latter succumbed to cancer in 2018.
Jordan is the embodiment of the post-tea-party Republican politics of phony populism, anger, resentment, hypocrisy, derision and attack. It is impossible to miss the chip he wears so prominently on his shoulder.
But even Trump knew better than to deny Dingell the dignified funeral his unique stature and record tenure demanded. When Dingell passed earlier this year, the president arranged for his burial at Arlington National Cemetery, an honor that would likely have taken weeks or months to arrange without the president's personal intercession.
Wednesday night, Trump appeared to regret at that rare lapse of decency, noting that Debbie Dingell had voted to impeach him even after he gave her late husband "the A treatment."
In a bitter digression from his rambling address, the president recalled that the Dearborn congresswoman phoned to thank him for ordering that flags flown at half-staff and streamlining arrangements for her husband's burial in Arlington.
"She calls me up: 'That's the nicest thing that ever happened. Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He's looking down. He'd be so thrilled,'" Trump quoted the congresswoman as saying.
Famous Republicans we once respected for their patriotism have been all over our news screens, appearing politically panicked – even unglued – over truths we'll all finally be able to see and hear for ourselves this week.
Then Trump added, "Maybe he's looking up. I don't know. ... But let's assume he's looking down."
A DEBT DISHONORED?
Like so much of the slander he spews, Trump's insinuation that Debbie Dingell's gratitude was counterfeit or hypocritical is flagrantly false. I know this because she expressed the same heartfelt appreciation for Trump's intercession in private conversations with me and dozens of others skeptical of the president's capacity for generosity.
But in Trump's ethically disordered world, the congresswoman's principled and reluctant vote for impeachment is a betrayal, a refusal to acknowledge the debt she incurred when Trump deigned to treat her, in his imperial munificence, like the grieving widow she was.
Thursday morning, a stunned Debbie Dingell responded with a restrained tweet that implored Trump to "set politics aside" and confessed that the president's "hurtful words just made my healing much harder."
A few hours later, Dingell told me that she had been cheered by the backing of Republican colleagues such as Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.), both of whom called on Trump to apologize.
The president has put exhibitionism and gimmickry ahead of public service his entire life.
But White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham shrugged off those appeals. "I think we all know," she observed, "the president is a counter-puncher."
THE STENCH THAT BINDS
To linger on the president's indecency would be to belabor the obvious. And though Trump protests that he's often the hapless victim of his own infantile impulsivity, there may be method in its latest manifestation. Whether premeditated or improvised, his attack on the Dingells was surely intended to distract viewers from the signal event -- impeachment -- that will forever stain his presidential legacy.
Commentary: Trump's vulgarity has turned this White House watcher into a strict conservative. No, not that kind
All the president's norm-breaking and tradition-tossing make this nonpartisan White House watcher yearn for the past, when time-honored customs and practices helped shape the conduct of this nation's chief executive.
But calculated or not, Wednesday's outburst somehow calls to mind the late Justice William O. Douglas, who stubbornly refused to relinquish his Supreme Court seat for nearly a year after a debilitating stroke effectively ended his career.
The once-proud Douglas spent the final months of his judicial tenure swaddled in diapers and slumped in a wheelchair. The clerks constrained to push him around carried cans of Lysol, ever prepared to mask the stink the incontinent Douglas left in his wake when he helplessly voided his bowels in public.
That is the abject status to which Donald Trump's apologists have reduced themselves, and I pity them. The stench is already in their clothes, and there may not be enough Lysol in the world for the septic challenges awaiting them.
