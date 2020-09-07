Don't let hunger claim lives during pandemic

We need to increase our international food aid. We can again look to 1918 for inspiration. Many people forget that the United States led a massive hunger relief operation for nations impacted by World War I. Coordinated by Herbert Hoover, this mission saved hundreds of millions of lives.

U.S. Army captain and Doctor Thomas Orbison had a special title for all the relief work they were doing. Orbison, who ran life-saving feeding programs for children in Latvia, called it “The Gospel of Food for Undernourished Children.”

It is that gospel that will be needed more than ever today to fight global hunger. The UN World Food Program director David Beasley warns “millions of the world’s very poorest families have been forced even closer to the abyss. Livelihoods are being destroyed at an unprecedented rate and now their lives are in imminent danger from starvation. Make no mistake – if we do not act now to end this pandemic of human suffering, many people will die.”

The Congress should increase our global food aid, including the McGovern-Dole program that feeds school children in impoverished nations.

We already have the cure for hunger. So let’s stop this crisis from claiming any more lives.

William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program and Catholic Relief Services on the book Ending World Hunger. His writings have been published by USA Today, Washington Post, History News Network, Columbus Dispatch and many other news outlets.

