Drought is upon us. California's Senate leader has a plan to keep it from becoming a crisis

Her family’s bathroom was an outhouse. They used a rain barrel to collect water. Atkins learned about water shortages the hard way.

“Investing in storage, groundwater banks, water recycling and consumer rebates for making water-saving investments in yard landscaping are options we know help” in a drought, Atkins said.

She isn’t thinking about building dams. Those are too controversial and costly. And the projects drag on for years. She envisions major groundwater replenishment.

Virtually every California river or stream worth damming already has been. We’ve about run out of feasible dam locations.

There are nearly 1,500 dams in California. Roughly 1,000 are major. Eleven can hold at least 1 million acre-feet of water. Folsom, near Sacramento, has about that capacity but now is only 37% full — 57% of normal.

There’s one dam planned north of Sacramento in Colusa County that makes sense — Sites. It would be an off-stream reservoir holding 1.8 million acre-feet of water siphoned off the Sacramento River.

The state has pledged $820 million to help pay the $5.2 billion cost. But the project still needs more buy-in from local water districts that would primarily benefit from and pay for the reservoir.