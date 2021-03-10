Dump Gavin Newsom? Last time, a California governor was recalled, it was a circus

Many of these efforts will no doubt fail to reach the ballot. But still, voters are jumping to the nuclear option awfully quickly — too quickly. If you don’t like Newsom, wait until the regularly scheduled election — next year! — to vote him out.

The recall became part of the California constitution in 1911. But many believed it would be used sparingly. They hoped that the mere threat of removal from office would help keep officials in Sacramento accountable and honest and help unlock the grip of special interests, such as the Southern Pacific railroad. The recall was a tool with roots as far back as ancient Rome, and had been used in parts of Switzerland since the 19th century.

“I do not wish to use the recall if it is possible to avoid doing so,” said Theodore Roosevelt, a supporter of the process. Woodrow Wilson also saw it as a safeguard: “It is seldom used outside the municipalities. I do not remember an instance of its use on a state officer. It is merely ‘a gun behind the door.’”

For the first 83 years in California, only three recall elections of state elected officials successfully reached the ballot. In the subsequent 27 years, it’s happened seven times.

Gray Davis was the first governor to be removed in California, and the second in the country’s history. Now we’re trying again.