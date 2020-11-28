Editorial: A legacy of collaborative leadership

Two decades later, she expressed satisfaction that the vision that the city council and staff put forward in the 1990s and early 2000s has largely been fulfilled. Coronavirus notwithstanding, downtown has life and energy and the local-serving shopping centers elsewhere are developing robustly. The tourist attractions downtown, she said, have served to bolster the city’s budget, allowing money for services for locals.

Techel has taken some criticism over her career, as she will admit, for not being a more forceful or colorful leader. In this view, Techel has presided over the transformation of Napa rather than led it.

We think this view is wrong.

Techel has a specific vision of leadership, one that she articulated with great clarity during our meeting. It’s not a swashbuckling action-hero style of leadership, but rather a calm, deliberate, thoughtful and collaborative style.

She pointed out, quite rightly, that in Napa’s structure of government, the mayor is merely one of five council members. To get anything done, the mayor must convince at least two of her colleagues to agree.

Techel has spent her career building relationships with her fellow council members, and also with key players in other governments, including other cities and the county board of supervisors.