Editorial: A political ink blot test

And yet, the report does not show that Ramos made any effort to clear up the confusion over her presence, which apparently had not been well explained to staff in advance. Nor did she decline the shot when it was offered or otherwise find a way to get it to an eligible person.

Instead, she conspicuously hung around long after her filming was done, chatting and glad-handing with staff. That caused many of the staff and volunteers to become uncomfortable and to feel unspoken pressure to provide this powerful elected official a shot, despite her age.

Watergate it is not, but at the same time, the report does not paint a flattering portrait of Ramos. She comes off as entitled, out-of-touch and obtrusive, all charges that have been leveled against her by critics and former supporters over the years.

This comes on top of Ramos’s inept handling of the fallout from the ABC 7 story. At the time, she declined to speak with the TV station’s reporter, saying she was “too busy,” despite the fact that she had rarely been shy about media appearances in any previous circumstance. Later, she variously claimed to the Register and others that she was on the official standby list (she was not, a fact made perfectly clear by the report) and that she was “cleared” by an initial investigation by the county CEO (an assertion only partly vindicated by the new report).