Editorial: A turning point for Napa law enforcement

The department does, however, need to institutionalize internal processes to ensure accountability and transparency with the public. She has instituted a routine use of force review process and is reviewing the department’s policies and procedures.

The department also needs to embrace a “mindfulness” approach that helps officers deal with the stress and trauma of their jobs. The killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, she said, is a prime example of the dark places that police officers can go, losing empathy and respect for life. She expressed outrage at the conduct of former officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes while he begged for his life.

Police training and culture, she said, has traditionally not emphasized the kind of resiliency and mindfulness by officers that might head off such callous conduct. That must change.

The department must also become more diverse, embracing women and minorities in larger numbers.

On a more short-term level, she said it is clear that the department needs to rebuild its capability to do traffic enforcement. Although law enforcement is only a portion of a successful strategy to curb speeding and other bad behavior, she said, the department needs to rebuild its motorcycle unit, which is down to just one officer.