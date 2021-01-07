Editorial: Assault on U.S. Capitol is a wake-up call

Donald Trump’s administration has been an astonishing display of incompetence and corruption, unparalleled in American history.

But his true legacy will be his failure to perform the most basic duty of the presidency: to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Historians generally agree that James Buchannan was America’s worst president. He did nothing as Southern States seceded. His crime was to stand by and take no action as the republic collapsed.

Donald Trump, by dismal comparison, has actively sought to undermine the Constitution he has sworn to uphold.

Removing Donald Trump from office is an obvious first step – he is too dangerous to remain in office even one more day. Waiting until Jan. 20, when Joe Biden will replace him as president, is to leave the awesome powers of the presidency in the hands of a reckless sociopath. The risk is too high.

Beyond Jan. 20, however, it will be necessary to dig out the foul roots of Trumpism. There must be accountability for Trump and for those who cynically enabled him. Voters should remember well those officials who stood by as Trump spread dangerous lies about the security of our election system and while he enabled and encouraged violent racist and anti-democratic forces.