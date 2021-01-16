Editorial: Some signs of hope amid the crisis

Amid the unprecedented political crisis that has rocked the United States in the last two weeks, there is hope.

It is important to recognize that the institutions of our democracy did not collapse under assault from armed insurrectionists and from an unpardonable attack from the very man elected to protect those institutions. That single fact offers hope that our republic will endure.

But there is also hope that this crisis may lead to a more productive and robust era in our politics.

We spoke with Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, this week and he confirmed reports that members of Congress from both parties were deeply shaken by the events of Jan. 6. He said for many members, it was the first direct contact with mob violence. For others, it brought up traumatic memories of combat and violence they had experienced overseas.

Thompson said this experience does seem to have been a wake-up call to at least some Republican lawmakers, pointing out that 10 of them voted in favor of impeaching President Trump last week. That’s the most members ever who voted to impeach a president of their own party. No Republicans backed the 2019 impeachment resolution, the first time the president was impeached.