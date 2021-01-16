Editorial: Some signs of hope amid the crisis

Amid the unprecedented political crisis that has rocked the United States in the last two weeks, there is hope.
It is important to recognize that the institutions of our democracy did not collapse under assault from armed insurrectionists and from an unpardonable attack from the very man elected to protect those institutions. That single fact offers hope that our republic will endure.
But there is also hope that this crisis may lead to a more productive and robust era in our politics.
We spoke with Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, this week and he confirmed reports that members of Congress from both parties were deeply shaken by the events of Jan. 6. He said for many members, it was the first direct contact with mob violence. For others, it brought up traumatic memories of combat and violence they had experienced overseas.
Thompson said this experience does seem to have been a wake-up call to at least some Republican lawmakers, pointing out that 10 of them voted in favor of impeaching President Trump last week. That’s the most members ever who voted to impeach a president of their own party. No Republicans backed the 2019 impeachment resolution, the first time the president was impeached.
The Jan. 6 insurrection has also spurred investigations of some members of Congress who may have encouraged or enabled the crowd that stormed the Capitol. That promises to help stem some of the more extreme elements of the Republican coalition that have made their way into the halls of Congress.
The incident also seems to have awakened the country’s law enforcement agencies to take more seriously the threat of White supremacists, neo-Nazi and anti-government militias. Despite the clear threat those groups pose, dating back at least to the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, law enforcement has consistently downplayed right-wing domestic terrorism.
The insurrection may also raise the awareness of Americans that democracy is a fragile thing, that political violence and authoritarianism can happen here. That may serve to recommit us all to preserve the political peace and freedom that we too often took for granted beforehand.
All this is not to say that the danger has passed. In the near term, the danger of violent protests or further attacks remains dismally real. In the longer term, it is always possible that another demagogue in the mold of Trump might come along and once more unite and empower these fringe groups.
But after speaking with Thompson, and examining the extensive reporting from Washington and elsewhere, we are cautiously optimistic.
With Democrats in control of both chambers of Congress, albeit by a narrow majority, and at least some Republicans willing to break with Trump and his extremist followers, it is possible that we may get some much-needed action in Washington. High on the list is more COVID relief, particularly for beleaguered state and local governments, and some long-needed federal coordination on vaccine distribution by the states.
Also, we could see some real job-creating bills, covering infrastructure and renewable energy, passed by the House in the last Congress but blocked by the Republican-controlled Senate.
We have some hope as well that Thompson’s long-sought package of sensible gun regulations might gain new traction. We hope members of Congress will remember the terror they felt when confronted by a baying mob, a terror that has been all too familiar in workplaces and schools, where lock-down drills have become a frightful norm.
Perhaps our brush with political disaster will be the shock to the system that America needed to break its toxic cycle of division and dysfunction. We can only hope.
The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board consists of NVR President Davis Taylor, Editor Sean Scully, and public members Cindy Webber, Ed Shenk, Mary Jean Mclaughlin and Chris Hammaker.