Editorial: Strategic thinking amid our crisis response

But we were heartened to find that both men were looking at the longer-term consequences, considering the opportunities that the crisis offers.

At first, Potter told us, the city had to use the blunt tool of hiring freezes to handle the economic downturn without resorting to layoffs. But that tends to be a random and unbalanced approach that can have disproportionate effects on certain departments or leave key positions unfilled.

Now that the immediate shock of the pandemic has eased, however, the city is taking a more strategic look at those vacant positions, determining which need to be filled and looking at remaining employees to see where they can be redeployed to cover more vital positions that are vacant.

This kind of rethinking leaves open the possibility to reconsider and restructure government: what services can and should local government provide? What technology can be deployed to boost efficiency? Where does the public expect to interact with public services in person and where is remote service acceptable?

The most visible effect of this rethinking is the apparent death of the plan to replace city hall with some kind of larger civic center.