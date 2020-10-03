Editorial: The choice for mayor in American Canyon

American Canyon has had just one elected mayor since the position was created in 2006. Leon Garcia, who had previously been a City Council member, won the mayor’s chair and has held it ever since.
This year he is facing an aggressive challenge from the city’s former finance director and city manager, Mark Joseph, who won a seat on the City Council in 2010.
The choice between them is in many ways a stylistic one. They don’t disagree on the broad issues – mitigating traffic, managing growth wisely, or leveraging the huge Watson Ranch development to give American Canyon the “downtown” center it has so long awaited.
They both back a vision of American Canyon as a welcoming, safe, diverse, and tolerant city.
Rather, they are a contrast in style and demeanor.
Garcia, a retired nurse who worked in supervisory roles at Napa State Hospital and the Veterans Home in Yountville, is gregarious and kindly and seems to relish the ceremonial aspects of being a mayor – at once an ambassador and emcee.
Joseph, a career staff member in several California cities, is the consummate technocrat – soft-spoken, shrewd, and a master of detail.
The editorial board met with both men this week and both performed well.
Joseph put forward a bold vision to push the city from the periphery of Napa County to the heart of its economy. The ongoing fires in Napa County have dimmed the luster of the wine business, and badly damaged the tourism sector, he said.
American Canyon is relatively untouched by the fire disasters, he said, and can become a leader in the economic recovery. It has a more diverse economy than most of the county, with manufacturing and other light industry. It also has the promise of the American Canyon Ruins, the former cement plant that is destined to become a public space and a major retail and dining destination as part of the Watson Ranch plan.
American Canyon could position itself as a safe and vibrant destination for tourists, new residents, and new industries alike, he said.
Joseph also articulated a clear vision of leadership, based on his many years on both sides of government: staff and elected officials.
The manager and professional staff in any city are buffeted by crises and urgent matters that need to be solved quickly. It is easy to let those urgent matters push important but less urgent matters off the top of the agenda, he said.
As mayor, he said, he would focus on keeping momentum behind important projects while leaving it to the staff to handle the urgent matters.
As an example of this dynamic, he pointed to the lengthy negotiations over the Watson Ranch development, which dragged on for more than a decade. The mayor, he said, should be responsible for making sure that kind of important project doesn’t get delayed by the crisis of the day.
Garcia, meanwhile, promised a continuation of his people-centric leadership, focusing on the kinds of human services and amenities that make a city a great place to live.
He said he wanted, in part, to focus on the ongoing transformation of Highway 29 from what was once a rural highway to a dense urban area. He said the speed limit should be lowered and the lights synchronized to smooth traffic flow. The whole area “needs a little TLC” in terms of visual appeal – better landscape and refurbished building fronts.
He explained his leadership style as collaborative and consensus-building. Joseph has criticized Garcia’s style, saying he relies too much on the city staff for ideas and direction. Garcia, however, says his approach represents a strength: bringing staff and council members behind projects in a civil and productive way. Garcia didn’t directly criticize Joseph, but he implied that his challenger might be inclined to try to do everything himself, even though any major policy change requires at least three votes on the council.
In the end, our board was split.
We were impressed by Joseph’s dynamic vision and bold view of leadership. We were concerned, however, that he might be tempted to meddle in affairs that should be left to the professional staff. He promised he would respect the separation of duties, but we remained concerned that his intimate knowledge of the mechanics of government, coupled with his hands-on personality, might complicate life for the staff.
We like Garcia and appreciate his well-articulated vision of collaborative leadership and human-centered governance. We were concerned, however, that he might indeed be too wedded to that collaborative model to seize the opportunities offered by the multiple crises that are affecting the city, region and nation.
The editorial board has a longstanding philosophy that the burden falls to a challenger to explain why an incumbent should be replaced, so long as the incumbent has not been guilty of some misbehavior or policy failure. Nobody can reasonably argue that Garcia has done a bad job as mayor.
On balance, therefore, we recommend Garcia for another term. We believe, however, that Joseph has promise as mayor, so voters would not go wrong choosing him this time or in some future contest.
The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board consists of NVR President Davis Taylor, Editor Sean Scully, and public members Cindy Webber, Ed Shenk, Mary Jean Mclaughlin and Chris Hammaker.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!