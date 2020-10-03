Editorial: The choice for mayor in American Canyon

Joseph put forward a bold vision to push the city from the periphery of Napa County to the heart of its economy. The ongoing fires in Napa County have dimmed the luster of the wine business, and badly damaged the tourism sector, he said.

American Canyon is relatively untouched by the fire disasters, he said, and can become a leader in the economic recovery. It has a more diverse economy than most of the county, with manufacturing and other light industry. It also has the promise of the American Canyon Ruins, the former cement plant that is destined to become a public space and a major retail and dining destination as part of the Watson Ranch plan.

American Canyon could position itself as a safe and vibrant destination for tourists, new residents, and new industries alike, he said.

Joseph also articulated a clear vision of leadership, based on his many years on both sides of government: staff and elected officials.

The manager and professional staff in any city are buffeted by crises and urgent matters that need to be solved quickly. It is easy to let those urgent matters push important but less urgent matters off the top of the agenda, he said.