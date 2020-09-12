Editorial: The choice for Napa's mayor

Being mayor of a smaller city like Napa is not like being mayor of the larger metropolises. The mayor here has no direct executive power and does not run the administrative apparatus of the city government.
Effectively, the mayors of smaller cities function as the fifth council member, the first among equals on the council.
But that doesn’t mean that being mayor is not an important job. As the chair of the city council, the mayor has a lead role in setting the agenda, calling and running meetings, and leading the discussion.
Being mayor is an important symbolic position. Not only does the mayor fulfill ceremonial duties, such as swearing in city officials or attending civic events, but the mayor is also an ambassador of city government both to residents and to leaders at the regional, state and even national level.
Additionally, when the city council is elected based on districts, as Napa will be doing from now on, the mayor will be the only member of the council elected city-wide. That will give the mayor a mandate to lead that no other member can equal.
The mayor is, therefore, an embodiment of the city and a key figure for setting the tone and direction of the community.
This year, the choice of mayor is particularly important, since whoever wins will be stepping into the worst economic and public health disaster in a lifetime. While the new mayor will have limited ability to direct policy single-handedly, we will need a calm, reassuring, and confident hand to help the council and community work through the twin crises.
Three people are vying for mayor this year: Council members Scott Sedgley and Doris Gentry and business owner and community leader Gerardo Martin.
Sedgley is a familiar face to Napa. He is a native who had a distinguished career with the city fire department. He is an experienced elected official, with nine years on the NVUSD board on top of his eight years on the city council.
Gentry is a transplant to Napa who has served one term on council. She too is a familiar face, however, since she has been active in a number of high-profile civic projects, including organizing the annual Fourth of July Parade. She has been active in Republican politics, including previous runs for the Legislature.
Martin is probably less known to the wider community, but he is well known among business and political leaders across the county. He has led the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Napa Valley College Foundation, in addition to serving on various commissions and boards and founding the new Latinx Democratic Club.
After interviewing all three this week, we believe the choice is clear. We strongly recommend a vote for Scott Sedgley.
Not only is Sedgley experienced in the ways of government, but he also has a calm and confident manner that will be important in uniting and leading a frightened and suffering community. Sedgley has deep relationships with elected leaders throughout the county and at the state and national levels.
In our past observation of him, and in our meeting with him this week, he projected a combination of realism, pragmatism and optimism that made us confident that Napa would be in the right hands with Sedgley as mayor.
We were, however, also deeply impressed with Gerardo Martin. He comes across as calm, confident and broad-minded. He told us he was moved to jump into the race late in the political season because of the pandemic and economic downturn, and by the national clamor for racial justice. He spoke movingly about his vision for inclusiveness and social justice, yet he also displayed a pragmatic commitment to promoting fiscal responsibility and healthy businesses.
We were concerned, however, by his lack of direct experience in elective office. We believe Martin is a potential rising star in Napa politics, and we urge him to run again for this or other offices. In the end, though, we believe that the current swirl of crisis calls for a more experienced hand at the top.
Meanwhile, we have significant concerns about Gentry as mayor. On and off the council she has proven to be a volatile, eccentric and polarizing figure, whose views are out of step with the Napa mainstream.
She has been critical of the lockdown measures imposed by the local and state government in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, and she was publicly supportive of businesses that ostentatiously reopened in violation of local ordinance. She has signaled only tepid support for wearing face masks, and she has been photographed several times in public without one.
Gentry voted repeatedly against flying the LGBTQ pride flag on the city flag pole. In a 2008 letter to the editor, she came out against allowing gay people to serve in close quarters with straight people in the military, pointing to the example one of her foster children who was beaten by other children because he was gay. The letter offered a stereotypically effeminate description of the young man and suggested that he was at fault because he “did a catcall and whistled” at the straight boys as they undressed.
In her 2010 run for state Assembly, she was filmed making a disparaging comparison between Vallejo and a predominantly Hispanic area of Santa Rosa, suggesting that it was not safe to drive around that area at night.
Gentry insists that her words and actions in these and other incidents have been misunderstood or mischaracterized. Even if we were to accept that as true, her pattern of behavior suggests that she is, at very best, tone-deaf to how her words and actions affect others.
Although she has experience in government, and she has a record of service to the community in non-government roles, we do not believe she has the temperament and judgement to lead the city, especially in these troubled times.
We therefore strongly urge a vote for Scott Sedgley as mayor of Napa.
Editor’s note: Board member Ed Shenk has made a personal endorsement in the mayor’s race. Therefore, he recused himself from the meetings and discussions of this editorial.
The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board consists of Publisher Davis Taylor, Editor Sean Scully, and public members Cindy Webber, Ed Shenk, Mary Jean Mclaughlin and Chris Hammaker.
