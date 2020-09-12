Editorial: The choice for Napa's mayor

In our past observation of him, and in our meeting with him this week, he projected a combination of realism, pragmatism and optimism that made us confident that Napa would be in the right hands with Sedgley as mayor.

We were, however, also deeply impressed with Gerardo Martin. He comes across as calm, confident and broad-minded. He told us he was moved to jump into the race late in the political season because of the pandemic and economic downturn, and by the national clamor for racial justice. He spoke movingly about his vision for inclusiveness and social justice, yet he also displayed a pragmatic commitment to promoting fiscal responsibility and healthy businesses.

We were concerned, however, by his lack of direct experience in elective office. We believe Martin is a potential rising star in Napa politics, and we urge him to run again for this or other offices. In the end, though, we believe that the current swirl of crisis calls for a more experienced hand at the top.

Meanwhile, we have significant concerns about Gentry as mayor. On and off the council she has proven to be a volatile, eccentric and polarizing figure, whose views are out of step with the Napa mainstream.