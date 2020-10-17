Editorial: The choices for American Canyon City Council

Palma has a compelling and inspiring immigrant story. Having arrived in the U.S. 20 years ago with his family with just a few hundred dollars, he has built a successful in-home care company. He also is the pastor of a local church. We were impressed with Palma’s enthusiasm and his boundless entrepreneurial ideas. We were concerned, however, about his lack of local government experience. We recommend he join a city commission or board to learn more about the mechanics of government and come back for a future election.

It would be easy to dismiss Kishineff as one of the gadflies who wage quixotic runs for office in every city. Indeed, there is a certain element of that in him. But in our meetings with him over the years, he has consistently surprised us with the wisdom of his observations. In our meeting with him last week, he articulated a very perceptive focus on creating civic spaces and events to bind together a city that often lacks a cohesive identity or geographic focus. We are concerned, however, at his lack of specific policy ideas, and also worry that he might have difficulty building alliances on the council to get things done.