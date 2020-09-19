Editorial: The choices for state and federal representatives

Dodd has had a long career in politics, having served on the Board of Supervisors for 14 years before being elected to the Assembly in 2014. He has always been an effective leader, but he seems to have flowered in the State Senate, where he chairs the Committee on Governmental Organization and co-chairs the Select Committee on the Wine Industry and the Legislative Delta Caucus.

Dodd is a prolific legislator, with dozens of bills to his credit. He is active in ag issues and has been a close ally of Gov. Gavin Newsom in efforts to deal with the increasingly horrific fire situation in the state and untangling the mess that is PG&E, the state’s largest utility and the source of many of the worst fires in recent years.

Dodd seems to relish his current role in Sacramento and he has a knack for building relationships that serve his district well. It appears he is in the prime of his political career.

He is being challenged by Republican Carlos Santamaria. The Napa business owner waged a low-profile write-in campaign during the March 3 primary and managed to make it to the November ballot only by virtue of having come in second. He got 2,126 votes, besting two other write-in candidates, while Dodd got 212,004 votes, more than 98 percent.