Editorial: The good news and the bad news on Napa Sanitation's proposed new rates

The proposed new Napa Sanitation rate schedule contains plenty of good news and plenty of bad news.
The good news is that, if enacted, it would freeze annual sewer rates for single-family homes for six years. That is a welcome change, considering the last rate schedule, enacted in 2016, hiked rates by about 53% over five years.
Even better news is that if you live in a condo, townhouse, or a single-family home with an “accessory dwelling unit,” then your costs will actually go down, sometimes quite a bit. For a house with an ADU, for example, the rate will drop about 25% in the first year.
The bad news?
If you live in an apartment or mobile home, your rate will rise gradually over the next six years.
And if you’re the owner or operator of a business, whether commercial or manufacturing, you’re likely to see a more substantial increase.
It’s important to understand why this is happening.
The Sanitation District, like other service-delivering public agencies, is required by law to reassess its costs and reset its fees every five years. The formula is relatively simple: take the total cost and divide it by the customers and that’s the new rate. The agency is permitted to distinguish between types of customers — setting different amounts for a house and a restaurant, for example. But the agency cannot discriminate between customers, forcing homeowners to pay for expensive commercial services or gouging businesses to keep residential rates artificially low.
The proposed new rate structure is the result of possibly the most detailed and sophisticated cost analysis ever undertaken by the agency, Napa San officials told the editorial board this week. It took a hard look at the real cost of treating wastewater from a single-family home, which is the benchmark for setting the costs for all other types of customers.
The study shattered some assumptions that dated back to the 1970s. Previous rate schedules assumed that the average house would discharge about 210 gallons per day into the sewer system. The reality was much different: thanks to changes in plumbing and appliances, and to more conservative consumer behavior, the average house now discharges only about 117 gallons.
At the same time, the amount of stuff flushed into the sewer — yes, mostly poop, to be quite blunt about it — has remained relatively the same. That means the cost of treating all that solid material remains about the same, but the basis for deciding how to apportion the cost — the amount of water flushed down the drain — was almost 50% off.
The new rates — whether they go up or down — are based on the complex formula for deciding how much a home or business discharges relative to the benchmark single-family home, with some adjustments for the various types of materials businesses discharge. A typical restaurant, for example, was worth about 5.3 homes under the old rates, but 8.8 under the new proposal. That means a hike of more than $4,000 annually for that business after the rates are fully phased in.
Napa San officials say they realize that this is a bad time to deliver a rate hike to struggling businesses, but they point out that the rate reassessment is required by state law. And having discovered their previous assumptions were outdated, they are required to act on the new information and apportion the costs equitably.
Their proposal does take steps to soften the blow, such as phasing in the new rates over six years, rather than the customary five. Also, rates for businesses will be calculated based on a three-year rolling average of water discharge, which will factor in the business that dried up during the pandemic.
We’re not expert enough in wastewater management and its financing to explicitly endorse a rate proposal of this complexity and detail. We should note, however, that Napa San has a strong history of living up to its promises and being a wise steward of its resources. It did exactly what it said it would do after the rate hike of 2016. As painful as those hikes were, the district did indeed double its repair plan for its 270 miles of sewer mains. It is nearing completion of the promised new sewer main for Browns Valley, which was urgently needed, and the new West Napa Pump Station.
In addition, it has more than doubled its recycled water program, now sending more than half of its wastewater to business and agriculture, rather than wasting it by discharging it into the Napa River. It has built an innovative energy system, harnessing waste gasses and solar to generate about 60 percent of its power needs in-house. And it has used proceeds from leasing land to the Eagle Vines Golf Course to fund an assistance program for low-income customers.
In other words, Napa San seems to be an example of a well-run and responsible public agency and we are inclined to trust its leaders’ judgment and their word on these technical issues.
Businesses and residents have until the end of March to learn more and comment on the rate structure. Napa San’s board will hold a public hearing on March 31 at 6 p.m. to discuss the proposal. Customers may submit comments prior to that meeting. They may also mail back the objection form that the district mailed to all customers earlier this year. If more than half the customers object by March 31, then the board will not be permitted to enact the proposed rates.
If the customers do not block the proposal, it would go into effect on July 1.
Napa San will host a public meeting for commercial customers on March 10 at 9 a.m. It is also scheduling one-on-one consultations with businesses to assess the specific effect of the rate proposal.
For information on these meetings, or to learn more about Napa San’s rate proposal, including detailed descriptions of the cost formula, visit napasan.com/rates.
The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board consists of NVR President Davis Taylor, Editor Sean Scully, and public members Cindy Webber, Ed Shenk, Mary Jean Mclaughlin and Chris Hammaker.