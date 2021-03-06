Editorial: The good news and the bad news on Napa Sanitation's proposed new rates

Napa San officials say they realize that this is a bad time to deliver a rate hike to struggling businesses, but they point out that the rate reassessment is required by state law. And having discovered their previous assumptions were outdated, they are required to act on the new information and apportion the costs equitably.

Their proposal does take steps to soften the blow, such as phasing in the new rates over six years, rather than the customary five. Also, rates for businesses will be calculated based on a three-year rolling average of water discharge, which will factor in the business that dried up during the pandemic.

We’re not expert enough in wastewater management and its financing to explicitly endorse a rate proposal of this complexity and detail. We should note, however, that Napa San has a strong history of living up to its promises and being a wise steward of its resources. It did exactly what it said it would do after the rate hike of 2016. As painful as those hikes were, the district did indeed double its repair plan for its 270 miles of sewer mains. It is nearing completion of the promised new sewer main for Browns Valley, which was urgently needed, and the new West Napa Pump Station.