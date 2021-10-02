Even when he loses spectacularly, Trump wins

"The leadership of the Republican Party," wrote Boston College historian Heather Cox Richardson this week, "composed now as it is of Trump loyalists, is undermining our democracy. It has fallen in line behind Trump's Big Lie that he and not Biden won the 2020 election, and that the Democratic Party engaged in voter fraud to install their candidate. This is a lie, but Republicans at the state level are using that lie to justify new election laws that suppress Democratic votes and put control of state elections into their own hands. If those laws are allowed to stand, we will be a democracy in name only. We will likely still have elections, but, just as in Russia or Hungary now, the mechanics of the system will mean that only the president's party can win."