Facebook drove QAnon's mad growth and enhanced its power to poison elections

QAnon treats every event, no matter how far off script, as part of the design. This has allowed QAnon to absorb every conspiracy it encounters and launch many new ones. The recent subversion of the hashtag #SaveTheChildren has enabled QAnon to put a softer face on its movement, attracting millions of women to a far-right network once largely filled with disaffected men.

As QAnon has grown in scale, it has become an animating force of right-wing politics around the world. A poll by Daily Kos/Civiqs revealed that 33% of Republicans believe that QAnon is “mostly true,” while an additional 23% believe “some parts” of the theory are true. Media Matters identified 70 candidates for Congress this year who expressed some level of support for QAnon. At least one of these candidates is favored to win.

Most extreme conspiracies that begin on fringe sites never get any further. The success of QAnon required far more than the embrace of gaming architectures. Internet platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, YouTube and Twitter have provided the algorithmic amplification to drive QAnon from the fringes into the mainstream.

This was not an accident. QAnon is huge and dangerous because these platforms empowered it for their own profits and power.