Feinstein: We must do more to respond to wildfire

California is no stranger to wildfires. Hundreds have died over the years, tens of thousands of structures have burned and entire communities have been devastated. This year, like the devastating fire years we had in 2017 and 2018, looks to be historically bad.

Dozens of wildfires are burning today, including two of the biggest in California history. Hundreds of fires were sparked over a three-day period this month, caused by nearly 11,000 lightning strikes.

So far, 1.2 million acres have burned, an area the size of Delaware. That’s three times the acreage scorched in an average fire season. Around 125,000 Californians have been driven from their homes and seven lives have been lost. And we haven’t even entered our annual dry wind-fueled danger period in the autumn.

The 2018 Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. It killed 85 people, destroyed nearly 14,000 homes and burned more than 150,000 acres in and around the town of Paradise. Some estimates claim it spread as fast as 80 acres per minute. Even after it was extinguished, seeing the devastation was heartbreaking.

In fact, nine of California’s 20 most destructive wildfires have occurred in just the last five years. In 2018, 1.8 million acres burned in California, a record we may surpass this year.