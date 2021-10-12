Forget 'personal freedom.' California's statewide school vaccine mandate will save lives

Look, if you're not vaccinated, your chances of getting COVID-19 are eight times higher than if you had the shots.

It gets worse: If you're unvaccinated and test positive, your odds of being hospitalized jump by 13 times.

And you're 18 to 20 times more likely to die.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the state Health and Human Services Agency, cited those California numbers when I asked what difference vaccination makes — especially for school kids.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has set in motion COVID-19 vaccination mandates for all public and private school children — making California the first state to require inoculation for classroom learning.

"The No. 1 thing we should do to get COVID behind us is to get more people vaccinated," Ghaly says.

"The mortality on kids is very different than with adults. That said, we've still lost more young people to COVID than to any other infectious disease, such as measles or mumps."

Schoolchildren already must be vaccinated for those ailments — along with polio, chickenpox, rubella, hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough.