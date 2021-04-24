Fox News thinks Tucker Carlson is still good for business

Advertisers have been pulling out of Carlson’s show over the last year, and its ad revenues slid accordingly, despite boffo ratings. Carlson has no blue-chip advertisers on his show, and one of his biggest sponsors is My Pillow Inc., the company founded by a Donald Trump loyalist, Mike Lindell. But Fox’s overall ad revenues were up about 14% in its most recent quarter, in part because of a handsome – and one-time – boost from political advertising tied to the 2020 presidential election.

As my colleague Tara Lachapelle has also pointed out, Fox generates only about 30% of its earnings from advertising. Its bottom line is insulated from vagaries in the ad market and among viewers by multiyear affiliate deals locked in with pay-TV providers.

Still, Fox’s shares are trading at $37.80, down about 6% from their closing price of $40.34 on March 19, 2019 – the day the company began life as a stand-alone after being spun off from 21st Century Fox in a transaction with Walt Disney Co. There are lots of factors causing the stock to lag, but incendiary programming a la Carlson clearly hasn’t given the shares a major boost. Fox’s audience is also significantly older than those of competitors, and it’s not clear younger viewers will have the same appetite for the dumpster fires the network features each evening.