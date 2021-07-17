Here comes another dubious COVID cure

So what would explain the positive conclusions of the new meta-analysis, published in the American Journal of Therapeutics? In the numerous clinical studies analyzed, it was given in low enough doses not to kill people. Lowe said he is skeptical because the strongest, best-run studies showed nothing and only the weakest ones seemed to show any effect. Ivermectin’s owner, Merck, has delivered a skeptical assessment of its usefulness against COVID-19 similar to Lowe’s.

Several larger, more definitive trials are underway, so there’s still a chance it will work. And that’s worth doing, as long as people don’t bank too much hope on it.

Anecdotes of Ivermectin COVID miracles abound for the same reason that people believe in cures for the common cold: most people get better on their own and then attribute their recovery to a drug. Even with the much more dangerous COVID-19, people tend to overestimate their odds of dying and imagine that anything they took must be responsible for their recovery. But what actually saved them was the human immune system — which in most cases works and, with more widespread vaccination, will work even better.

Faye Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and host of the podcast "Follow the Science." She has written for the Economist, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Psychology Today, Science and other publications.