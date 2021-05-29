How Mitch McConnell and the GOP perfected the politics of 'No!'

To be fair, both sides have engaged in shell games. Biden responded to the GOP offer by slicing half a trillion from his initial proposal, but he merely moved some of the deletions into another bill.

"There's no goodwill on either side," a congressional aide told me. "There's a complete and utter lack of trust."

The biggest stumbling block isn't the overall number, but how to pay for all that spending. Biden wants to raise taxes on corporations and anyone making more than $400,000 a year; McConnell and other Republicans have dismissed that as unthinkable.

One mildly promising sign emerged on Tuesday: A bipartisan group of moderates including maverick Democrat Joe Manchin III of West Virginia said they were working toward a new compromise. But they are acting without McConnell's support, which will make it difficult for them to attract the 10 Republicans needed to reach the Senate's 60-vote requirement.

It's not surprising that negotiations on ambitious legislation would be tough; they're supposed to be. The problem is that

McConnell, in contrast, is rooting openly for Biden and the Democrats to fail. He's revived the playbook he used against then-President Obama, when he saw obstructionism as a way to turn voters against the administration and toward the GOP.