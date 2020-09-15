How politics and police unions stopped bills to hold bad cops accountable

“Did we have 41 identified votes? No,” Bradford says. “But we had potential leanings. We could have worked the floor and gotten 41 votes.”

Well, that was another problem. Because of COVID-19 rules, the senator could not have worked the Assembly floor. Legislators weren’t allowed in the other house’s chamber. That made legislating difficult.

But the biggest obstacle for Bradford’s bill: “The police unions were very effective at putting a lot of fear into members,” he says.

As for lawmakers taking tough votes, Bradford asserts: “That’s why we run for this office. We come here to do meaningful legislation, not nibble around the edges. Meaningful legislation is always a tough vote.....

“A bill should live and die on its own merits.... We would know who our friends are, the people who are willing to stick their necks out.”

That’s what Rendon and legislative leaders usually fear: legislators sticking their vulnerable necks out in public view.

But Bradford acknowledges Rendon’s role as speaker.

“It’s an election year,” the senator says. “It’s the job of leadership to protect members.”