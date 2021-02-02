How the QAnon conspiracy seduces normal people

Berkowitz doesn’t just think QAnon is like a game — he thinks it is a game, though he says it was intended to fool people into thinking it’s real. When people get find drops, they are meant to look like valuable, high-level leaks.

The drops are designed to make people feel a sense of discovery, something believers find highly rewarding. In a piece he wrote for Medium, Berkowitz argues that when people think they’ve found an idea themselves, they become attached to it. And they get pleasure from it.

When I talked to him by phone, he said alternate reality games use something called rabbit holes to send people in search of clues. The games can lead to phone calls and real meetings between players. Reality and fantasy blend, but the players recognize they are taking part in a game.

QAnon, he says, looks like something created with a purpose in mind. “I absolutely think that somebody is designing it and promoting it,” he says. The purpose is propaganda. The game leads people to distrust mainstream media, politicians and medicine, including COVID-19 vaccination campaigns. It also leads them to antisemitic and racist beliefs. Players may or may not believe the literal truth of the blood-draining story, but they tend to be bonded by ideology and feelings of distrust.