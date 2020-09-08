How Trump can win

Trump’s third front — and perhaps the most important — is a drive to reshape voters’ view of reality on the two points where he is most vulnerable: his record on the pandemic and the economy.

“The two central issues are defeating the virus and getting America working again — not only getting the economy going, but getting kids back in school,” Winston said. “Voters want to hear solutions to those problems.”

The president’s economic pitch is straightforward: He’s seizing every sign that the economy has begun to recover from its pandemic-induced recession to argue that prosperity is just around the corner.

On Friday, it was the news that unemployment fell to 8.4% in August, its fourth consecutive month of decline from a peak of 14.7% in April, when it was the highest since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

Even more audacious, Trump is arguing that the pandemic is coming to an end — and claiming that he deserves credit for ending it.

The pandemic, alas, isn’t over — as Trump’s own public health aides acknowledge. In fact, it’s worsening in some states, killing nearly 1,000 Americans a day. But that hasn’t deterred the president from urging voters to behave as if it is.