Hunter Biden issue isn't going away

The Wall Street Journal reported Trump wanted William Barr to name one — plus another to probe alleged campaign fraud — but the outgoing attorney general refused.

The entire concept of special counsels has come under question again since Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 Trump campaign. Whether one is warranted for Hunter Biden, both ethics and politics will require Biden’s attorney general to separate himself from the ongoing probes.

One alternative is recusal from the investigation by assigning jurisdiction to one of the attorney general’s deputies. That is what former Attorney General Jeff Sessions properly did with the probe of Russian efforts to influence the 2016 Trump campaign, much to the chagrin of the president who hoped his former campaign chair could control the investigation.

Recusal would especially be necessary if Biden picks outgoing Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, a former U.S. attorney with whom he has long had a close professional and personal relationship. Jones, who prosecuted the men responsible for the Birmingham church explosion that killed four Black children in the 1960s, has an excellent reputation.