If Newsom is recalled, the entire nation should worry, not just Californians

Democrats are sounding the sirens, trying to shake like-minded voters from their complacency: Wake up! Polls show Gov. Gavin Newsom could be recalled in less than three weeks and a Trump toady installed in his place.

For Donald Trump, it would be revenge on the state he most loved to hate. But "the political ramifications will echo far beyond the Golden State's borders," as Dan Pfeiffer, a California transplant and the former chief strategist in the Obama White House, warned in his newsletter this week.

The national implications of Newsom's recall are real, and not just for the standard political reasons.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

First, the standard sort: If Newsom is ejected, Republicans everywhere will be even more emboldened as they mobilize to recapture Congress next year and the presidency in 2024. California? If we can make it there, we can make it anywhere! More money will flow to their party war chests. The national media, which hasn't paid all that much attention, suddenly would see in a Newsom loss a stinging rebuke more broadly for the Democratic agenda of President Biden, who's already reeling from coverage of the collapse of Afghanistan.