If the mass killing of six Asian women isn't a hate crime, what is?

If anyone was still “uneducated” about the insidious and brutal nature of racism in this country, the recent contemptible slaughter of eight people, including six Asian women, in the Atlanta area, along with the early police statements and media coverage of the crime, should clear everything right up.

On Tuesday, eight people were killed and others wounded at three day spas in the Atlanta area. Police apprehended Robert Aaron Long, who officers said later admitted that he was responsible.

Speaking to the press, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who is white, said that despite the fact that most of the victims were Asian women, the killings did not appear to be hate crimes — that race “did not appear to be the motive.” Instead, Reynolds said, Long “has some issues, potentially sexual addiction”; he may have “frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out.”

“Lashing out.”

According to Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee sheriff’s office, Long saw the spas “as an outlet for him — something he shouldn’t be doing, an issue with porn — and he was attempting to take out that temptation.

“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Baker said.