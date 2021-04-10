If you want to see how Fox News has influenced American political life, look no further than Matt Gaetz

Describing Bachmann as one of the “first prototypes” of a “fringe character” made into a star in the “Fox laboratory,” Boehner said she was telling him that he wasn’t the one with power; that was through her relationship with right-wing media.

“She was right, of course,” he wrote.

Fox was conceived by founder Roger Ailes in 1996 as a political tool, rather than a journalistic entity. It has operated that way since, but it was more a forum for conservative ideas and promoter of GOP agendas than the place where political leadership of the right was determined. It is now the backroom where right-wing careers are made and unmade, and leadership of the party is determined. No media outlet with the word “news” in its title should play such a political role.

The irony in the case of Gaetz is that after being elevated by Fox the past four years, it looks like he might now be on the outs. Gaetz appeared on Fox News 18 times in March. He has averaged 87 minutes of airtime a month during the last year, according to The Washington Post’s count.