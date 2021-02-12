Impeachment, accomplices and a rigged jury

This week House Democrats, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., put on a powerful and compelling case that left no doubt that Trump incited that mob that he sent to the Capitol where they committed their horrific crimes of violence. Also, he was not just unremorseful. Nebraska’s Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said Trump’s staff told him their boss was delighted for hours by what he saw happening at the Capitol.

But leading Republican senators were at pains to show publicly they weren’t pained at all by the Democrats’ case. “This is a complete waste of time,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said. And Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said: “I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House managers offensive and absurd.”

Most Republicans who spoke on the record were using the constitution as a shield, crouching low so as not to have to stand up for a moral or patriotic principle. They were insisting Trump, a remorseless private citizen now, cannot be convicted of an impeachment crime — even incitement of insurrection against our democracy.