In California recall, Gavin Newsom should have been the only name on the ballot

A governor could still be recalled theoretically, although only two in the nation's history have been, including California Democrat Gray Davis in 2003. But recallers would have to ask themselves whether the cost and effort were worth it if success meant merely turning the office over to the lieutenant governor. And the answer would surely be "no."

You might think that California's tarnished recall system would, in effect, reform itself after the shellacking suffered last week by its abusers.

After all, they spent tens of millions of dollars and 18 months trying to recall Newsom, then ended up awkwardly beneath a crushing landslide. How soon will any other political game players dare try that again?

And what foolish political donors would again throw money at such a losing venture?

It makes sense that the system for recalling governors would be abandoned and therefore not need outside reforming.

But unfortunately, we're very likely to be dragged into another costly, distracting recall brawl unless the 110-year-old system is significantly remodeled.

"I think the recall process has been weaponized," Newsom said the day after his lopsided victory.