In drought-stricken California, who owns water rights can still be a mystery

The situation is the result of underfunded agencies, haphazard attention to information technology, and years of political inertia. Given the lack of data, it is immensely difficult to resolve conflicts or manage shortages.

Water rights help determine who may use water, when, where and for what purpose. The right to divert and use water is mediated by the state’s responsibility to protect public health and the environment. In the absence of accessible legal information, neither regulators nor water users can have clarity about their options.

Under California’s legal system, drought management should be an organized and rational process of determining the water needed for fish and wildlife, allocating the remaining available water to the most senior users, telling lower priority diverters to stop withdrawals, and facilitating water trading and alternative water sources. Instead, because of the lack of information, California is unable to align available supply systemically. Basically, it’s chaos.

Other Western states routinely manage water shortage informed by relevant information. California does not. It makes no sense economically or environmentally.