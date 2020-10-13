Is the Trump-Biden cake baked yet?

Trump remains his worst own enemy, both personally and when it comes to messaging and political strategy. He rarely seeks to expand his coalition and often comes off as spiteful and petty, a man without empathy, a champion of religion who never goes to church.

The president can’t keep quiet when he should. He prefers to belittle and threaten both subordinates and opponents, violating norms seemingly each day.

Another three weeks of Trump rallies filled with outlandish accusations won’t change anything, other than radicalizing his true believers and undermining crucial democratic institutions.

Is the race over? Nobody will say it is “over” since we all missed Trump’s victory in 2016. But in the next three weeks, the president somehow must make 2020 about Biden, change the subject from COVID-19, and convince Americans who think he has undermined core democratic institutions to vote for him. How likely is that?

Some Republican voters may return home in the final weeks, especially if the Supreme Court confirmation fight firms up support on the right. And there still is time for two or three surprises that could alter the race significantly.