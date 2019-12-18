Proposition 65 is a waste of legislation, burden to small businesses, and imposes California’s laws across the United States. With more than 30 years in the beverage manufacturing and distribution business, I do not see the true positive impacts that Proposition 65 has had for the state of California.
As the executive vice president of Nor-Cal Beverage, we produce 25,000 cases of beverages every day. Our two manufacturing facilities produce 50 million cases of drinks each year and employ over 600 people, making us the largest independent co-packer west of the Mississippi River. Since 1986, Proposition 65 has been a burden on Nor-Cal Beverage and other small businesses across California.
Proposition 65, or the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, requires businesses to provide warnings to Californians about significant exposures to chemicals that “cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.” It was initially approved by Californians in 1986 with an astounding 63-37 margin. Since then, the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) has added over 900 chemicals to the list chemicals that “cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.”
This act gained more attention in 2018, when a California judge ordered that all coffee sellers in the state must provide warnings for acrylamide, a chemical naturally found in most foods and beverages when cooked at high temperatures.
The decision was followed by an OEHHA announcement a few months later that made the regulations operative. A year later, we are still witnessing the effects today. Recently in response from the California Chamber of Commerce, the organization sued the California Attorney General, citing there is no evidence that acrylamide can cause cancer.
The critics of Proposition 65 reach from small business owners to doctors and chemists. The American Chemistry Council claimed that Proposition 65 would “confuse consumers, increase costs and compliance burdens for business, and increase litigation.”
Even The American Cancer Society says that “The Proposition 65 warning labels might cause some confusion for people who see them for a few reasons: the label only tells you that a product has a chemical in it that might cause cancer or the label doesn’t have to say anything about how much of the chemical(s) the product contains.”
Lastly, The Center for Accountability in Science found that three-fourths of the businesses that feel the burden of Proposition 65 are outside of California in states like New York, New Jersey, and Illinois.
In the organization’s 2018 study, the Center found that businesses lost more than $310 million settling Proposition 65 lawsuits since 2000.
If small businesses, doctors, and chemists all oppose Proposition 65, how is it truly credible and effective? If the OEHHA continues to label nearly 1,000 chemicals like acrylamide, are consumers going to discount the validity of labeling or worse, create unnecessary fear that something simple as a plastic water bottle is life threatening? Is it fair that a California law impacts businesses no matter where they are located across the United States?
There is a common misconception that businesses oppose Proposition 65 because they want to maximize profit only by neglecting the risks posed from their products. Believe me when I say that consumers should know what is being put into their food.
However, Proposition 65 raises costs only for small businesses and consumers while the warning labels can be as useless as those for acrylamide. Proposition 65 is just another hurdle for small businesses that puts more control into government regulation by labeling every food and beverage product with excessive warning labels for over 900 chemicals that have not been proven to cause cancer or other reproductive harm.
