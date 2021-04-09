It's about time Newsom reopened California. We're going to get our summer back

OK, much of it may have been justified to control the coronavirus. Newsom was trying. Give him that.

Our health may well have been worse without the restrictions, which were among the tightest in the nation. As it is, California has had around 3.6 million cases of COVID-19, including around 59,550 deaths.

One of Newsom's problems is that he has failed to adequately explain his actions to the public, despite a continuous series of live-streamed briefings last year. They were usually painful to watch — too long-winded and saturated with numbing statistics.

But, hey, the governor's poll ratings are roughly the same today as they were before the pandemic disrupted our lives.

In a March poll by the Public Policy Institute of California, 53% of likely voters approved of how Newsom was handling his job, and 42% disapproved. That's virtually identical to a PPIC survey taken right before Newsom issued his stay-at-home orders in March of last year.

It's a reflection of our political polarization: Democrats overwhelmingly support Newsom, and Republicans even more lopsidedly oppose him. But there are nearly twice as many Democrats in California. And independents lean toward the governor.