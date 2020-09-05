Kenosha shooter's defense is a gun-rights fantasy

In the U.S. of the late 18th century, the militias all came under state law and control. It follows that armed vigilante groups are not militias under the terms of the Second Amendment. (It also follows that, as a matter of original meaning, the right to bear arms shouldn’t cover private gun ownership outside the militia context. But that’s a much bigger discussion for another day and another column.)

Rittenhouse’s lawyers therefore can’t claim that he belonged to a Second Amendment-recognized militia unless they want to be laughed out of court.

What they can do, however, without invoking quite so much judicial ridicule, is to challenge the constitutionality of the Wisconsin law that makes it a crime to possess a weapon if you are under 18.

On its face, such a constitutional challenge also may sound pretty absurd. There are lots of things that the law allows us to do only when we hit a certain age: driving, voting and drinking are all salient examples. The basic idea in each case is that we recognize that the underlying activity requires some degree of mature judgment. And although not everyone becomes mature at 18 or 21, we acknowledge that the law needs to draw a bright line rather than taking every individual case one at a time.