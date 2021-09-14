Larry Elder joining the recall race was the best thing that could've happened to Newsom

When radio talk show host Larry Elder leaped into the California gubernatorial recall race, it couldn't have worked out better — for Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Elder carried with him three decades of provocative right-wing rhetoric that Newsom turned into a scary wake-up alarm for snoozing Democrats. It jarred them into voting against Newsom's ouster out of fear that Elder would replace him as governor.

Not just voting but doing it early by mailing in or dropping off their ballots. That was a big help for Newsom.

What difference does it make whether a vote is cast early or on election day? Plenty. An early vote is worth more for a candidate.

That's because if you've already voted, the candidate can save money and time by not bothering to solicit your vote. The campaign can hold back on mailers, phone calls and door-knocks and redirect those dollars and volunteers to people who haven't voted.

"We can cross the voters off our list and use the resources in a more targeted way," says Juan Rodriguez, Newsom's anti-recall campaign manager. "It allows us to double down on target areas."

Updated information about who has voted is readily available from county voter registrars.