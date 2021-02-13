Let's call the Capitol riot what it really was — an attempted massacre

So far, only about 200 people have been arrested. That is sadly insufficient. The FBI is still asking for help identifying some of the most vicious criminals. None of us can rest in peace until they are captured and brought to justice.

That will not happen, though, until people take the insurrection seriously. Everyone, from judges to local law enforcement officials, must understand just how dangerous this insurrection was. These folks must be recognized as the thugs they are.

Some judges, however, don’t seem to think they deserve to be treated like real criminals. They have been granted special privileges that never would be afforded to others.

Richard Barnett, who was pictured with his boots propped on Pelosi’s desk during the riot, was allowed to turn himself in days after arriving back home in Arkansas. Though he is charged with several felonies, an Arkansas judge ruled that he could be released and placed on house arrest. Federal prosecutors objected and he was transported to D.C., where he is currently jailed.

Jenny Cudd, a florist and unsuccessful mayoral candidate in Midland, Texas, was given permission to travel to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for a four-day work retreat.