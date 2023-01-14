Letter: Ethics commission needed

The time is now for Napa County to form an ethics commission.

We've experienced an alarming level of shenanigans in Napa County, leading to an abundance of confusion, distrust and loads of unnecessary monies — taxpayer monies — being spent unnecessarily.

A few examples come to mind: The case of the "dose" that Supervisor Ramos received at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. After its own internal investigation drew zero conclusions, Napa County hired outside counsel to perform yet another investigation to the tune of over $100,000, also drawing zero conclusions.

Let's move forward to the disaster that was and is the Napa Airport debacle. In the 2021 Grand Jury report they surmised that Napa County has lost millions of dollars in revenue. This still isn't resolved.

Onward to the Jon Crawford and Minh Tran employment secrets that led to payouts of more than $1 million. Then comes Supervisor Pedroza and his coziness with his big donors the Halls, the Walt Ranch project and poof! His family is the proud owner of adjacent property. The most egregious act was his not recusing himself from a vote to approve the project at the December 2021 BOS meeting. And then went on to deny the truth. Such blatant disregard for his role as a trusted member of the Napa County BOS. Multiple complaints were filed with the state run FPPC. This is the appropriate action to take when a violation of campaign spending is considered to have taken place. There has been zero response from the FPPC!

A key goal of an ethics commission is to enhance public trust in the ethics enforcement process by assigning it to a quasi-independent entity. This entity can be charged with enforcing and taking other actions with respect to local ethics laws. They might also provide advice regarding local ethics laws as well as offer training on such laws. The make-up of such a commission can be designed to fit the needs of our community specifically.

What we cannot have in our community are these ongoing shenanigans. Public trust has been diminished significantly, and I want better for Napa County.

Carol Whichard

Napa