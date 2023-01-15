Letter: Give!Guide reaches new milestone

Thanks a million!

The 10th Anniversary edition of Napa Valley CanDo’s Give!Guide, which closed on Dec. 31, 2022, reached a new record in its fundraising this year: $1,022,613!

This is a new milestone for us, and we’re just so incredibly grateful to this community for its support of our valley’s nonprofit agencies.

From 10,000 Degrees to Wine Country Animal Lovers, the 72 nonprofits in the 2022 Give!Guide are all benefitting from this community’s largesse. Funds raised will go straight toward helping our local arts programs, animals, our environment, education, health, housing, youth and seniors.

What a community we live in! While the number of donors was smaller than we hoped for, we are so encouraged by the generous people who gave, some as little as $10, which when aggregated with others’ donations, it’s impactful!

On behalf of the Give!Guide volunteers, the participating nonprofits, the Napa Valley Vintners and other business partners, we thank you for your generosity. This money will help the nonprofits continue their work which improves our community.

If you missed donating in 2022, we’ll be back on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023! Check out our website, CanDoGiveGuide.org, to learn about these organizations and how you can help further their missions.

If you are a nonprofit interested in participating in the 2023 Give!Guide, please send us an email, we will contact you when the 2023 campaign begins: CanDoGiveGuide@gmail.com.

We couldn’t do it without you!

Nancy Fireman

CanDo’s Give!Guide Team