Letter: Joelle Gallagher is the best choice for supervisor

Napa County needs fresh ideas and new thinking to lead our community into a prosperous future. The District 1 candidate that will bring these qualities to the Board of Supervisors is Joelle Gallagher.

Thirty years’ experience does not equate to “entrenched in the status quo.” Rather, Joelle’s track record illustrates her heart of service, ability to listen to residents, civic leaders and develop innovative solutions to complex and seemingly intractable problems. Joelle works to prevent homelessness by supporting children and families who live and work here as evidenced by 20 years dedicated to families and children, as the executive director of Cope Family Center, and now as the director of First 5 Napa.

By bringing professionals from the public and private sectors together, they work to find innovative solutions to issues like childcare, racial equity, and climate change.

Joelle is anything but ‘business as usual. Her commitment to Napa County and perseverance to step into this new leadership role is what District 1 needs. She will hit the ground running, continue to listen to the needs of residents and make fair and balanced decisions when she takes office in January 2023.

Vote Joelle Gallagher for District 1supervisor.

Michael Diehl

Napa