Letter: New jail money should fix roads instead

Here is a novel thought! Instead of spending over $125 million of our tax dollars on a new jail, and yes that is a very large number, let's fix our dilapidated roads.

Besides the bond money we already use, which never seems to not be enough, let us put the money they have earmarked for a useless pet project to a more useful one for our county residents. A jail is not needed at this time or in the future, regardless of what our elected and city officials say.

Have any of our elected officials, or those that have proposed this new jail, driven on our local streets and roads lately?

Try Jefferson Street between Trancas and Trower Avenue. Try First Street from Freeway Drive and Browns Valley Road. Try Valle Verde. Try crossing the railroad tracks at Trancas and Redwood Road. Try Redwood Road up to Dry Creek Road. This is just a small sampling of the disrepair many of our roads are in, but these are major thoroughfares that carry many cars a day, a week, a year!

These dilapidated roads have a severe impact on our cars: flat tires, ruined struts, alignment issues, and brake issues to name a few. This in turn has a severe impact on our already overtaxed wallets.

Let us think this through a little clearer and help those that need it more — the tax paying citizens of Napa County! Not for those that are in jail with a shiny new building with bells and whistles.

Brendan Scholl

Napa