Letter: Planning Commission got it right

I would like to express gratitude to the Planning Commission for their 3-0 unanimous decision to recommend removal of the "Bishop site" on Hedgeside Avenue from the list of affordable housing sites in the county's upcoming General Plan Housing Element.

Planning Commission Chair Dameron, Commissioners Whitmer and Mazotti listened to the testimony of hundreds of residents in the area and came to the ultimate conclusion that the Bishop site was unsuitable for development of the density required for affordable housing. Residents’ concerns about fire evacuation, traffic safety, flooding, environmental concerns, and a myriad of other issues with the site were heard and ultimately heeded.

Good governance requires the ability for citizens to have their voices acknowledged, listened to, and respected. The Planning Commission followed that model; deliberately investigated and validated the concerns that neighbors had with the suitability of this particular site. They made the right choice in recommending the removal of the Bishop site from the 2023-2031 housing element plan and should be applauded for their efforts to scrutinize the suitability of this site.

The thousands of residents in the Hedgeside, Monticello, Estee, McKinley, Vichy, Atlas Peak, and Silverado areas are grateful for the Planning Commission recommendations and hope the Board of Supervisors will come to the same conclusion about the unsuitability of the Bishop site for ultra high density housing.

Garrett Buckland

Napa