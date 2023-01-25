 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Planning Commission got it right

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

I would like to express gratitude to the Planning Commission for their 3-0 unanimous decision to recommend removal of the "Bishop site" on Hedgeside Avenue from the list of affordable housing sites in the county's upcoming General Plan Housing Element.

Planning Commission Chair Dameron, Commissioners Whitmer and Mazotti listened to the testimony of hundreds of residents in the area and came to the ultimate conclusion that the Bishop site was unsuitable for development of the density required for affordable housing. Residents’ concerns about fire evacuation, traffic safety, flooding, environmental concerns, and a myriad of other issues with the site were heard and ultimately heeded.

Good governance requires the ability for citizens to have their voices acknowledged, listened to, and respected. The Planning Commission followed that model; deliberately investigated and validated the concerns that neighbors had with the suitability of this particular site. They made the right choice in recommending the removal of the Bishop site from the 2023-2031 housing element plan and should be applauded for their efforts to scrutinize the suitability of this site.

People are also reading…

The thousands of residents in the Hedgeside, Monticello, Estee, McKinley, Vichy, Atlas Peak, and Silverado areas are grateful for the Planning Commission recommendations and hope the Board of Supervisors will come to the same conclusion about the unsuitability of the Bishop site for ultra high density housing.

Garrett Buckland

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No to Le Colline

Letter: No to Le Colline

Our unprecedented climate crisis requires unprecedented action now. We have a moral obligation to do no further harm.

Commentary: The coming El Niño could be a glimpse of a grim future

Commentary: The coming El Niño could be a glimpse of a grim future

Thanks to El Niño, the world is about to experience something like time travel to the year 2050. It won’t be pleasant. But rather than devolve into panic at the grim climate future it portends, we should use it as a warning about the need to do more to slow global warming, columnist Mark Gongloff says. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News