Letter: Reelect Elba Gonzalez-Mares to NVUSD board

I am writing in support of reelecting Elba Gonzalez-Mares for Napa Valley Unified School District, Area 6.
When I first founded the non-profit Teens Connect in 2017, Elba was one of my early supporters and encouraged me to work at all levels to advocate for change – from listening to the needs of our diverse student body, bringing youth to board meetings to speak about their experiences, and partnering with the district to thoughtfully prototype programs and curriculums that support youth mental health and wellness.
Elba is an outstanding listener. She cares about the diverse perspectives of students, families, and school personnel. During her two terms as a Napa Valley Unified trustee, she’s worked with school leadership to balance the budget and safely carry our schools through the pandemic. Elba is a strong, thoughtful, and knowledgeable leader.
Please join me in voting for Elba Gonzalez-Mares for Napa Valley Unified School District.
Jeni Olsen
Napa